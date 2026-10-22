Affidavit: Teen arrested in alleged organized vehicle theft ring targeting Castle Hills, surrounding areas

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly part of an organized vehicle theft ring that targeted neighborhoods in Castle Hills and surrounding areas earlier this year, according to an arrest affidavit.

Isaac Daniel Vasquez faces charges of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, two counts of burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Bexar County jail records.

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The affidavit states surveillance footage captured Vasquez and another person breaking into vehicles in the early morning hours of Feb. 5, 2026, in the Castle Hills neighborhood.

The footage shows Vasquez using a screwdriver to break into a red Ford pickup in the 200 block of Briarcliff Drive, rummaging through the cabin for about 40 seconds and passing stolen property to the other person.

The pair also targeted vehicles in the 200 block of Gardenview Drive the same morning, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also links the alleged theft ring to a stolen 2023 Land Rover Range Rover worth an estimated $75,000 to $90,000 taken from a driveway in Alamo Heights on Jan. 30.

The vehicle was later recovered after a “vehicle evading incident” with the San Antonio Police Department, the affidavit states. Officers found screwdrivers, a ski mask and property believed to belong to other burglary victims inside the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, a witness who investigators said was also present during some of the incidents told detectives the group regularly targeted neighborhoods including Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, Olmos Park and Castle Hills.

The witness told investigators one member of the group served as the leader and used a phone to plan their routes, the affidavit states.

Vasquez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday, jail records show.

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