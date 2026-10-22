American released from Russian custody lands at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

FILE - In this photo taken from video released by the Moscow City Court Press Service, Stephen Hubbard, a U.S. citizen accused of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine against Russia stands in a glass cage during a court session in the Moscow City court in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 7, 2024. (Moscow City Court Press Service via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – After more than four years in Russian custody, 74-year-old American Stephen Hubbard has returned to the United States, landing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Wednesday night.

Hubbard, a retired schoolteacher from Michigan and a U.S. Air Force veteran, was detained by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine in 2022. Russia accused him of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent call to free Hubbard and that, unlike previous releases, the U.S. did not have to give up anyone in return.

Watch Steven Hubbard land in San Antonio:

Hubbard, who before his arrest had lived in Ukraine for years, was sentenced in 2024 to nearly seven years in prison during closed court proceedings. Prosecutors said he had signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia’s invasion in 2022, and that he fought alongside Kyiv’s forces until being captured two months later.

The U.S. government under President Joe Biden’s administration designated Hubbard as wrongfully detained. His family also disputed the Russian allegations.

Video from the time of his capture showed Hubbard with his hands zip-tied. He was later imprisoned in Russia, spending time in a penal colony and a prisoner-of-war camp, according to his attorney.

After his release, Hubbard thanked Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in St. Petersburg and also spoke with the president by phone.

“Thank you very much for all your efforts,” Hubbard said.

Trump told reporters Wednesday night that Hubbard is expected to visit the White House some time in the coming days.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

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