Battle of Flowers to reveal 2027 theme parade, grand marshal

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Association is set to announce the theme for the 136th Battle of Flowers Parade and introduce next year’s grand marshal Thursday morning.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Alamo Plaza in front of the Alamo.

KSAT will livestream this event in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Organizers said they will also unveil the official 2027 Battle of Flowers Parade medal.

A vintage 1964 red Corvette convertible will deliver the parade vice president to the podium as part of the theme reveal, according to organizers.

Fiesta 2027 will take place from April 15-25. The Battle of Flowers Parade is on Friday, April 23.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: