Battle of Flowers to reveal 2027 theme parade, grand marshal KSAT will livestream the event in this article SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Association is set to announce the theme for the 136th Battle of Flowers Parade and introduce next year’s grand marshal Thursday morning.
The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Alamo Plaza in front of the Alamo.
KSAT will livestream this event in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
Organizers said they will also unveil the official 2027 Battle of Flowers Parade medal.
A vintage 1964 red Corvette convertible will deliver the parade vice president to the podium as part of the theme reveal, according to organizers.
Fiesta 2027 will take place from April 15-25. The Battle of Flowers Parade is on Friday, April 23. More Fiesta coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
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