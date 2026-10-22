Boring Company machine arrives at Morgan’s Inclusion Campus, awaits final ‘OK’ to begin tunnel project

SAN ANTONIO – A 900,000-pound tunnel-boring machine is now sitting at Morgan’s Inclusion Campus on San Antonio’s Northeast Side, but crews are still waiting on final approval before digging can begin.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company delivered its Prufrock-5 machine to the campus on Oct. 14. The company plans to build a nearly mile-long underground tunnel connecting different parts of the 300-acre campus, including Morgan’s Wonderland, Morgan’s Multi-Assistance Center and the Morgan’s Hotel, which is still under construction.

Morgan’s Inclusion Campus was selected from nearly 500 submissions in the Boring Company’s “Tunnel Vision Challenge.” According to Morgan’s, the Boring Company is completing the project at no cost to the nonprofit organization.

The proposed tunnel is intended to help visitors move between sites across the campus.

Dylan Davis stopped by the construction site with his toddler son to watch the crane and the massive machine. Davis said his family visits Morgan’s Wonderland regularly.

“It’s great cause it’s all inclusive, you know, if you have a disability or anything like that, or not,” Davis said. “Our son loves it.”

Davis, who said he studied engineering, said he believes the tunnel could be a useful addition, though he wants to know more about its depth and construction plans.

North East ISD told KSAT it is aware of the planned tunnel route and does not expect impacts to Heroes Stadium. The district said it will share its schedule of events to help minimize any effects on operations.

The Morgan’s project would be the first Boring Company tunnel in Bexar County.

The company previously discussed a proposal to connect San Antonio International Airport and downtown. The Alamo Regional Mobility Authority voted in 2022 to negotiate a development agreement, but county officials said the company did not continue discussions and the proposal is essentially dead.

KSAT reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Department of Transportation with questions about the project. Both agencies said they needed more time to respond.

No groundbreaking date has been announced.

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