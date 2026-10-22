CAST Tech students honor San Antonio’s past through Día de los Muertos ofrenda

SAN ANTONIO – Students at CAST Tech High School are using Día de los Muertos traditions to recognize the people and communities who lived on their campus site long before the school was built.

Members of the school’s International Club are creating an ofrenda, or altar, for Muertos Fest after learning about the history uncovered during construction projects at the downtown campus. Their research revealed layers of San Antonio history, including Indigenous communities, Spanish settlers and historic residents who once occupied the land.

“We found out that CAST Tech/Fox Tech was built over a lot of different communities,” said John Kretlow, a Spanish teacher at CAST Tech.

For senior Nicholas Perez, the project became personal as he learned more about the Indigenous presence at the site.

“It was the Spaniards as well as the Native Americans, which included the Payayas,” Perez said. “I’m like, wow, you know, I’m Payaya myself, and I’m also from the Tap Pilam Nation, which are both based here in San Antonio.”

The student-created ofrenda highlights several discoveries made on or near the campus grounds, including the Acequia Principio, or the manmade irrigation system, that was uncovered last year. The altar also features references to the Newton House, once home to a San Antonio mayor in the 1870s, and the remains of the Limestone House, a typical family residence from the 19th century.

Students say the project combines education, culture and community involvement.

“I enjoy working on it,” said student Luna Velazquez. “I have done it before at my house. My family usually does it, and I’m really happy that I can help and guide students that maybe don’t know how an ofrenda works.”

Kretlow said the project has brought together students with different talents and perspectives.

“It’s been really cool because everybody kind of brings in a different talent,” he said. “Everybody brings in a different perspective, everybody brings in a different idea.”

As students add their contributions to the altar, they hope the display will serve as both a history lesson and a tribute to those who came before them.

“It feels more like something you’re doing for your ancestors,” Perez said. “It really feels like you’re doing something to recognize them and appreciate them.”

The ofrenda will be displayed as part of this year’s Muertos Fest celebration, Oct. 23 through Oct. 25, connecting students with San Antonio’s cultural heritage while honoring the communities that helped shape the city.

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