Donald Trump to visit Corpus Christi for midterm rally Tuesday

(Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the T. Ed Garrison Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Pendleton, S.C. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Corpus Christi on Tuesday for a midterm rally.

According to the Republican National Committee website, the rally is scheduled for Oct. 27. A location has not been announced.

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Doors to the event open at 10:30 a.m. The program begins at 12:30 p.m., with remarks starting at 2 p.m.

Those wanting to attend the event must RSVP through the event’s website. There is a maximum of four tickets per sign-up.

It’s unclear who will be joining Trump at the rally.

The president attended a rally at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio earlier this month, urging voters to back Republican candidates in closely watched races.

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