Donald Trump to visit Corpus Christi for midterm rally Tuesday Location has not been announced President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the T. Ed Garrison Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Pendleton, S.C. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
President Donald Trump is expected to visit Corpus Christi on Tuesday for a midterm rally.
According to the
Republican National Committee website, the rally is scheduled for Oct. 27. A location has not been announced.
Doors to the event open at 10:30 a.m. The program begins at 12:30 p.m., with remarks starting at 2 p.m.
Those wanting to attend the event must
RSVP through the event’s website. There is a maximum of four tickets per sign-up.
It’s unclear who will be joining Trump at the rally.
The president attended a rally at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio earlier this month, urging voters to back Republican candidates in closely watched races.
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About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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