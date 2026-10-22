How to watch ABC programming preempted by KSAT’s Muertos Fest 2026 special

SAN ANTONIO – If you can’t make it to Muertos Fest this weekend, KSAT has you covered with a two-hour special recapping the celebration next week.

KSAT will air the Muertos Fest 2026 special from 8-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

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As a result, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” and “Shark Tank” will be shown at different times.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be preempted by the Muertos Fest special:

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” will air at 12:06 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 on KSAT 12.

“Shark Tank” will air at 12:06 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 on KSAT 12.

The special will also preempt KSAT’s Nightbeat at 9P and KSAT Sports Now on streaming platforms. Viewers can still catch The Nightbeat at 10 p.m. on all KSAT platforms.

Muertos Fest will take place from Oct. 23-25. The event is known to be San Antonio’s largest free Día de los Muertos festival.