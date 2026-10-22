How to watch ABC programming preempted by KSAT’s Muertos Fest 2026 special Watch KSAT’s two-hour special on Oct. 28 KSAT Logo (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – If you can’t make it to Muertos Fest this weekend, KSAT has you covered with a two-hour special recapping the celebration next week.
KSAT will air the Muertos Fest 2026 special from 8-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT 12,
KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
As a result, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” and “Shark Tank” will be shown at different times.
Here are the
TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be preempted by the Muertos Fest special: “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” will air at 12:06 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 on KSAT 12. “Shark Tank” will air at 12:06 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 on KSAT 12.
The special will also preempt KSAT’s Nightbeat at 9P and KSAT Sports Now on streaming platforms. Viewers can still catch The Nightbeat at 10 p.m. on all KSAT platforms.
Muertos Fest will take place from Oct. 23-25. The event is known to be San Antonio’s largest free Día de los Muertos festival.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
Could a water softener affect your water pressure? Could a water softener affect your water pressure? Go Behind the Kitchen Door: Two Restaurants Shut Down Go Behind the Kitchen Door: Two Restaurants Shut Down South side man burns ashes of dead child South side man burns ashes of dead child Emissions testing starts Nov. 1 Emissions testing starts Nov. 1 Who is Stephen Hubbard? Who is Stephen Hubbard? Posey Meadows drops counterclaim against fiancée, settles lawsuit Posey Meadows drops counterclaim against fiancée, settles lawsuit The Bexar County Judge Race The Bexar County Judge Race "He Was a Family Man First": Remembering Ian Patterson "He Was a Family Man First": Remembering Ian Patterson Late night chase ends with tire bust Late night chase ends with tire bust 30 Years for the Smuggler Behind the Quintana Road Deaths 30 Years for the Smuggler Behind the Quintana Road Deaths Here's how much you'll spend on Halloween this year Here's how much you'll spend on Halloween this year 65,000 gallons of water: Inside one Kerrville store's comeback 65,000 gallons of water: Inside one Kerrville store's comeback Father who died in ICE detention was a lawful resident Father who died in ICE detention was a lawful resident DPS video captures violent downtown crash after chas DPS video captures violent downtown crash after chas James Talarico, Ken Paxton in a tight race for a seat in the U.S. Senate James Talarico, Ken Paxton in a tight race for a seat in the U.S. Senate The Rappelling Backups That Could Have Changed Everything The Rappelling Backups That Could Have Changed Everything Board puts Hill Country chief public defender on improvement plan Board puts Hill Country chief public defender on improvement plan San Antonio Botanical Garden’s newest exhibition celebrates Día de los Muertos San Antonio Botanical Garden’s newest exhibition celebrates Día de los Muertos SAPD officer arrested in La Cantera parking dispute SAPD officer arrested in La Cantera parking dispute VIA Starts Late-Night Downtown Service VIA Starts Late-Night Downtown Service Previous video Next video