Judge orders psychological evaluation for 11-year-old accused of stabbing student at Metzger Middle School

SAN ANTONIO – A Judson Independent School District student accused of stabbing another student at Metzger Middle School will remain detained after a probation officer said she is having suicidal ideation.

The girl was released from a closed observation on Monday.

The child is accused of stabbing a boy during a scheduled lockdown drill. The district said the Sept. 30 stabbing led campus administrators to place the school on a hold.

During the hearing, the girl’s mother said she feels like she failed her daughter and wishes she had paid more attention when her daughter was struggling.

The girl’s attorney said her family has a plan in place if the child is released.

The child’s aunt said that while she is not condoning the girl’s actions, she believes her niece was a victim of bullying and said she is willing to homeschool her to help.

“She’s still a victim herself, from bullying,” she said. “... She’s not a monster, she’s only 11.”

The girl’s grandmother said the situation was an isolated incident and that she has never seen her act out.

“This is a prime example of what bullying can do to some kids where they don’t get the help and the guidance that they need for these schools,” her grandmother said. “You can’t put her in a regular classroom when she cannot read. Someone there should have paid attention to her, and a coordinator should have assessed her and helped her out.”

Judge William “Cruz” Shaw said the girl must receive a psychological evaluation and be watched at all times.

“My concern is that this is an isolated incident; something led to this, and I need to get you evaluated to see what’s going on,” Shaw said.

The 11-year-old’s next hearing is set for Nov. 4.

Read also: