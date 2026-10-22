KSAT is tracking voting problems in Bexar County. Here’s how to report yours

Despite a rainy final day of early in-person voting, a steady stream of voters continued showing up Sunday at Clark Park in Southwest Detroit to cast ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Have you had a problem while trying to vote in Bexar County?

Voting concerns can take many forms. KSAT is interested in hearing from voters who experienced long lines, equipment problems, confusion about their polling location, problems checking in, accessibility concerns or any other issue that made it harder to vote.

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If you believe a race, candidate or proposition is missing from your ballot, stop before casting it and ask the election judge for help. Election officials can address some problems before a ballot is submitted.

When sharing your experience, include as many details as you can, including:

The date and approximate time you tried to vote

The polling location

What happened

Whether you were able to cast a ballot

Whether you reported the issue to an election worker

Any response you received

Do not include private information such as your Social Security number, driver’s license number or voter registration number.

Fill out our form here so we can reach out to you.

Keep up with election news on the Vote 2026 page. Learn more about the ballots and information on where to vote here.