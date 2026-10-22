Mayor Jones wants federal officials to reconsider immigration enforcement toward military families

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is urging federal leaders to rethink their approach of enforcing immigration action toward military families.

Jones shared a letter sent to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Wednesday, asking them to reconsider “detaining service members’ spouses and qualified family members as they lawfully seek permanent residence or citizenship.”

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She also mentioned to give those family members the “strongest preference” for approving their legal status.

“These families are among the very best of our communities, and it is only to our benefit to embrace their commitment to our country,” Jones said.

Her letter comes after a woman married to a recently enlisted Army serviceman was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

The Atlantic reported Giovanna Perez was approached by ICE last month as she went to pick up her military ID at the base. Her husband was in Georgia at the time for basic training.

Perez told the magazine her husband submitted her application for a parole in place, which is a immigration benefit for military members to help family gain temporary permission to be in the U.S. while they pursue permanent legal status.

Perez was detained by immigration officials, and Jones called the situation “deeply troubling.”

The mayor said the enforcement could discourage military service and add stress for service members and their families.

“As Military City USA, we recognize and appreciate the service of everyone courageous enough to support and defend the Constitution, and the family members — irrespective of citizenship — who make that service possible,” Jones wrote in the letter to DHS and the Pentagon.

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