New San Antonio dental hygiene clinic helps fast-track students, offers low-cost care

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents have a new low-cost option for dental care at Pima Medical Institute, where a new dental hygiene clinic charges $25 for an X-ray, exam and teeth cleaning. A typical visit for that work can run around $300.

The clinic is staffed by students, and appointments take longer than at a private office because it is a teaching clinic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports a gap in dental hygienists, and leaders with Pima Medical Institute said the school’s approach is designed to help fill it.

“We are trying to solve some of the workforce shortages. So across the nation, all of the dental offices are struggling with getting dental hygienists,” said Kimberly Peacher, dean of academic innovation over dental hygiene.

The clinic fast-tracks students through an 18-month program, while other programs take three to four years. The clinic has locations in Houston, Seattle, Albuquerque and Phoenix.

Students said the facility leaves them better prepared.

“It provides us with hands-on training. It’s the most modern technology these days. We have all that we need right here at our fingertips,” student Anam Faruki said.

Appointment length varies, Peacher said. “It’s a couple of hours at a time and sometimes multiple visits, depending on how advanced the student is in their training.”

Patients can make an appointment by calling the office at 210-966-9099. The clinic is located on the North Side of San Antonio, near 410 and Vance Jackson.

“We may be students, but our work is being checked at every step. And that ensures that you got the best quality care possible,” Faruki said.

Students said they see the need in San Antonio.

“I’ve seen so many people that just are not able financially, or with their work, or even anxiety, they don’t have the means to make that appointment,” student Tyler Courtney said.