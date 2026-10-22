Randy Rogers, Los Tigres del Norte, Jo Dee Messina join San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s 2027 lineup The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo runs from Feb. 11 through Feb. 28, 2027 Randy Rogers Band and Los Tigres del Norte among third round of entertainers announced for 2027 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. (Associated Press) SAN ANTONIO – Randy Rogers Band, Los Tigres del Norte and Jo Dee Messina are among six acts added Thursday to the 2027 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup, the third round of performers announced for the event.
The rodeo runs Feb. 11-28 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds, with 22 rodeo events.
The newly announced performances:
Gary P. Nunn: Noon Sunday, Feb. 14 Koe Wetzel: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 Los Tigres del Norte (Noche del Vaquero): 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 Jo Dee Messina: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 Randy Rogers Band: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 Wade Bowen: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27
They join a lineup headlined by country star Keith Urban, who performs at noon and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Urban has played the San Antonio rodeo several times, most recently in 2025, 2023 and 2020.
The rodeo announced its
first round of performers in August, which also included Flatland Cavalry, Turnpike Troubadours and BlackHawk. A second round followed with Riley Green, Sammy Kershaw, The Marshall Tucker Band, Clay Walker and Clint Black.
Tickets are on sale at
sarodeo.com and Ticketmaster. READ MORE:
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About the Author Amanda Moreno headshot
Amanda Moreno is a digital journalist who joined KSAT 12 News in the fall of 2026. A San Antonio native, she graduated with a journalism degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.
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