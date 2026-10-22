Records: San Antonio man used woman’s name, altered ID to rent apartment

Henry Bustillo’s faces a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm and is being held on a $20,000 bond

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of renting an apartment in a woman’s name, and an arrest affidavit says he also dressed as a woman in online profiles tied to the case.

Henry Bustillos, 40, faces a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm, a state jail felony.

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According to the affidavit, a Bexar County woman learned in July that her personal information was being used to apply for apartments and open accounts. A credit report later showed an apartment rented in her name at Pearl Park Apartments, located off Loop 410. She also found a LinkedIn profile in her name that used someone else’s photo.

The affidavit states that the Pearl Park complex’s manager said the apartment was rented with a copy of a Texas driver’s license, altered to carry another person’s photo, and a Social Security card bearing the woman’s real name and number.

Officers previously visited the unit at Pearl Park on Sept. 5 on an unrelated fight call and were given a phone number by the resident, the affidavit says, and the same number appeared on the victim’s credit report with one of the fraudulent accounts.

In body camera footage obtained from the Sept. 5 police call, an officer used the name the resident gave to pull up Bustillos’s driver’s license and booking photos and recognized him as the person pictured in the fake LinkedIn profile, the affidavit said.

The manager and assistant manager of Pearl Park each picked Bustillos out of photo lineups as the person who rented the apartment, the affidavit said.

They told the detective the application was submitted online on Aug. 3 and that Bustillos came in Aug. 13 to collect the key and pay a deposit, identifying himself as the victim, the affidavit said.

Bustillos is being held on a bond of $20,000, Bexar County court records show.

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