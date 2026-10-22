‘Lung cancer can happen to anyone’: San Antonio nonsmoker raises awareness after diagnosis

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is using her own experience as a lung cancer survivor, along with recent news about the Pope’s lung cancer diagnosis, to remind people that the disease can affect nonsmokers, too.

Fran Yanity said doctors found a lump on her right lung only after she paid out of pocket for an executive physical exam. She had no warning signs.

“I had no symptoms. I didn’t feel a thing,” Yanity said.

The American Cancer Society says lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. About 20% of lung cancer cases happen in people who have never smoked.

Yanity said she is frustrated that many insurance plans cover lung cancer screenings only for people older than 50 who have a history of smoking.

“About 50% of people that are currently diagnosed with lung cancer fall outside of those guidelines, myself included,” she said.

Dr. Jason Gauthier, a cardiothoracic surgeon at University Hospital, said nonsmokers should talk with their family doctor if they are concerned about their risk.

“If you have a history of environmental exposure and environmental pollutants, if you have family history, these are all things that increase your risk,” Gauthier said.

Once lung cancer develops, it causes symptoms.

Warning signs can include:

Chest discomfort such as pain or pressure

A dry cough lasting more than three weeks

Coughing up brown mucus or blood

Repeated cases of pneumonia

Gauthier said lung cancer in nonsmokers is often found by accident, when patients are getting scans for another reason.

“The majority of people who are nonsmokers, low risk, otherwise wouldn’t get screening that I find, are patients that often get a scan for another reason,” he said.

Yanity said she now feels compelled to speak out so others understand the risk.

“Lung cancer kills more people than any other cancer, and people aren’t talking about it,” she said. “Lung cancer can happen to anyone.”

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