San Antonio murder trial examines alleged history of domestic violence

SAN ANTONIO – A 911 call made weeks before Stephanie Mendoza was found dead is now part of the timeline surrounding the murder trial of her husband, James Mendoza.

“My husband has a gun, he’s pointing it at himself, and he’s pointing it at me,” Stephanie Mendoza told a 911 dispatcher on July 10, 2024.

During opening statements, prosecutors described a relationship in which Stephanie had tried to leave but continued returning to help Mendoza. Jurors are hearing testimony about the relationship and the events leading up to her death.

A little more than a month after the 911 call, on Aug. 13, 2024, Stephanie’s daughter went to the home and found her mother dead, according to the prosecution’s account.

Testimony describes relationship before her death

Witnesses testified about incidents involving the couple before Stephanie’s death.

“There was some occasions that James would be grabbing Stephanie by her arm,” one friend of Stephanie’s testified. “Just like pulling her to leave or just make her leave on several occasions.”

Prosecutors said Mendoza continued trying to draw Stephanie back into the relationship after she left, including by asking for help with food, medicine and other needs.

“Now after she left him, you’ll see that throughout this case the defendant kept trying to pull her back in, manipulating her, using his sickness, using giving him money for the dogs, for food, giving him medicine, using her property as leverage,” prosecutor Ashley Jones told jurors during opening statements.

>>READ MORE: ‘I told her to leave’: Neighbor’s warning to woman killed in apparent domestic violence case

The prosecution’s account is part of the case jurors are being asked to consider as they hear evidence about the couple’s relationship.

Daughter remembers Stephanie as caring

Stephanie’s daughter, Alexis Luna, also testified about her mother’s role in caring for Mendoza when he became seriously ill with COVID-19.

Luna said her mother stopped working to care for him while he was hospitalized and in a coma.

“My mom is Stephanie. She’s very nice, very giving, very caring,” Luna testified.

Prosecutors told jurors Stephanie had been stabbed 32 times. Mendoza was also found injured inside the home and received medical treatment, according to the prosecution’s opening statement.

The jury will decide whether prosecutors have proven the murder charge against Mendoza. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

READ MORE: