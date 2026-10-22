Uvalde man sentenced to 2 years in prison for assaulting Border Patrol agent, DOJ says Maximiliano Arellano pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer. Generic courtroom - lightbox KPRC (KSAT) DEL RIO, Texas – A Uvalde man was sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a Border Patrol agent, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Maximiliano Arellano, 25, was stopped Jan. 6 at the Uvalde Border Patrol checkpoint and referred to a secondary inspection after a Border Patrol dog alerted, the department said.
During the inspection, Arellano refused to comply with agents and became aggressive, according to the department. As an agent placed him against his vehicle, he resisted and struck the agent. Arellano was restrained after being stunned with a Taser.
He pleaded guilty June 30 to assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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