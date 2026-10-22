Vote 2026: Understanding the school bonds on the ballot

SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD, San Antonio ISD, Northside ISD and Karnes City ISD all have school bonds on the ballot. Why do districts say they need them, and why haven’t previous bonds paid for these expenditures?

School bonds are kind of like home loans, and voters decide whether to give a school district the pre-approval to take out a loan.

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Bonds pay for new construction or renovations and other expenses like buses and technology. Bonds differ from another measure voters might see on the ballot, called VATREs, or Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election, which can help pay for operating costs like teacher pay.

Comal ISD: $567 million bond

Comal ISD says both propositions can be paid for within the district’s current tax rate. But the district said individual property tax bills can still change depending on appraised property values.

Proposition A: $540 million will pay for facilities, land and buses

Safety and security upgrades, repairs at existing campuses, new elementary schools near the Interstate 35 corridor and replacement buses equipped with seat belts

Proposition B: $27 million for classroom technology

Replacing student laptops and upgrading the district’s network

According to information provided by Comal ISD, the district says enrollment exceeds 30,300 students, with their population growing by about 900 to 1,000 students a year. The district forecasts 7,000 more students by 2032, with more space needed at elementary schools along I-35.

“Our goal is to make sure that the district is prepared to meet that level of growth while simultaneously maintaining and building on our current level of excellence in academics, athletics and fine arts,” David Hebert, Director of Marketing and Community Relations, said.

Comal ISD asked voters to pass more than half a billion dollars in a bond three years ago.

In 2023, voters approved $560.6 million for facilities and growth and $28 million for technology, while rejecting a separate proposition costing $46.1 million for improvements to the stadium at Canyon Lake High and a bleacher expansion and fieldhouse at Davenport High.

KSAT asked leaders with Comal ISD why another bond was needed three years after the last one passed. In a statement, Hebert pointed to growth in the district and said Comal ISD has been good stewards of taxpayer dollars with the last bond.

“As evidence of our fiscal responsibility, all projects from the 2023 bond package are either completed or are in-process to be completed, on time and under budget,” Hebert said.

Comal ISD’s bond tracker shows several projects still in progress. From the 2021 bond, those include reinvestment work at Canyon and Smithson Valley high schools, districtwide HVAC controls and security upgrades.

From the 2023 bond, work remains at Canyon High School, Dr. Jerry Major Middle School, two elementary schools and Life Bridges, along with districtwide HVAC and fire-panel upgrades, security work and one system-package project.

The tracker reports these projects as 30% to 96% complete on their timelines; those percentages do not necessarily mean construction is that far finished.

Northside ISD: $886 million bond, VATRE

The Nov. 3 ballot will include a VATRE to support district operations and three bond propositions for facilities, technology and aquatics. The propositions come as the district faces a $33 million budget deficit.

Proposition A is a VATRE. If approved, it would increase the district’s tax rate from $1.0049 to $1.0349 per $100 of taxable value. It is different than a bond because it funds operations, not new construction. Click this link for more information on what a VATRE is and this story about NISD’s VATRE.

Voters will decide on three bond propositions totaling $886.2 million.

Prop B: $764.7 million - Facilities, buses and safety.

This includes around $330 million for renovations, reconstruction and upgrades of facilities, including a Fine Arts replacement for Taft High School costing $145 million.

Safety and security upgrades total $80 million, including new security lobbies and fencing for various schools.

The district wants 230 new school buses, with upgrades to 290 others, and improvements to bus stations, costing $58 million.

$10 million is allocated for ‘bond maintenance and cost of issuance’.

Prop C: $56 million - Replacements to upgrade technology.

Prop D: $65.5 million - Replacement for the roughly 50-year-old George Block Aquatics Center.

Voters approved a $992 million bond in 2022, which included renovations, infrastructure, safety, technology and a new elementary school. The district’s bond-campaign page described more than half its schools as over 20 years old and said the 2022 package focused heavily on existing-campus work.

San Antonio ISD: $600 million in bonds

SAISD is asking voters to weigh in on $600 million dollars in bonds to pay for modernization, major system replacements and safety, technology and upgrades for Alamo Stadium and the Alamo Convocation Center. Separately, a proposed 3.17-cent VATRE would support college/career readiness and teacher recruitment.

The proposals include: A VATRE, which, if approved, would raise the tax rate by 3.17 cents, which is expected to generate $5.5 million for college-readiness, career-readiness and efforts to recruit teachers.

Proposition A: $492 million - School modernization, capital system replacements and safety and security upgrades

Renovations to learning spaces, replacing chillers and boilers, plumbing and utilities, roofs and windows.

Funding for a new bus fleet with three-point seat belts, a police fleet to support campus safety and district patrols, additional site lighting, security fencing, vestibules, fire alarm systems, emergency indicators and enhancements to increase Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Proposition B: $102 million - Information technology improvements districtwide

The money would go toward network infrastructure and devices used for teaching and learning.

Proposition C: $6 million- Improvements to Alamo Stadium and the Alamo Convocation Center.

According to Laura Short, a district spokesperson, if voters pass all 4 proposals, the estimated impact to the average homeowner in SAISD would be an increase of $1.99 a month in 2026. Short said in 2027, the impact is estimated to be an additional $1.26 for a total of $3.25 a month, which would incrementally go up to $5.76 a month by 2030.

Karnes City ISD: $128 million bond

Prop A: $123 million - New school, buses, security, renovations and upgrades

Funding for a new junior high campus, new buses to meet seat-belt requirements, safety and security updates including cameras and fencing, and capital improvement projects and renovations.

Prop B: $5 million - Teacher housing

The funds would build homes on land owned by the district to address a shortage of teacher housing and support retaining teachers.

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