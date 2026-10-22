Woman in critical condition after East Side crash, police say A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the East Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the East Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.
Officers responded to the crash around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of Rigsby Avenue and Diane Road.
Police at the scene told KSAT the woman, who’s around 40 to 50 years old, was walking when she was hit by a Mustang. She was taken to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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