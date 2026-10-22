Woman in critical condition after East Side crash, police say

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the East Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the East Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of Rigsby Avenue and Diane Road.

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Police at the scene told KSAT the woman, who’s around 40 to 50 years old, was walking when she was hit by a Mustang. She was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

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