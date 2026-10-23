1 hospitalized, 1 detained after shooting on North Side, SAPD says

Officers responded to the shooting on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, to the 1700 block of West Lawndale Drive, near U.S. Highway 281 and Broadway.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized and another was detained after a shooting Friday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:15 a.m. to the 1700 block of West Lawndale Drive, near U.S. Highway 281 and Broadway.

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When they arrived, they learned a man was reportedly shot in the lower body by another man after a dispute.

Police treated the man for his injuries and was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

After investigating and collecting witness statements, police found the other man, who may be connected to the shooting, and detained him for questioning.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone is facing charges.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article, once more information is available.

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