2 Air Force pilots eject safely from aircraft near Seguin, JBSA says

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force T-6A Texan II taxiing down the flight line at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on Jan. 26, 2024. (Airman 1st Class Keira Rossman/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Two pilots safely ejected from their aircraft Thursday “during a controlled bailout” near Seguin, according to a news release from Joint Base San Antonio.

The pilots ejected from a T-6A Texan II just before 6 p.m. following a hard landing at an uncontrolled airfield, according to the release.

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The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to the scene near Nockenut Road and Lynn Drive, near the Guadalupe-Wilson county line, and there is no threat to the public.

“After receiving unsafe landing gear indications, the pilots consulted with experts, who recommended the crew conduct a controlled bailout,” the JBSA release said.

The pilots, who are assigned to the 12th Flying Training Wing, are being evaluated by medical personnel.

According to its website, the 12th Flying Training Wing, headquartered at JBSA-Randolph, “develops the next generation of Air Force aviators and enlisted aircrew.”

Additional information was not immediately available.

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