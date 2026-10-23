Air Force squadron pauses rappel training after airman’s fatal fall at Alamodome during UTSA pregame

SAN ANTONIO – The 6th Combat Training Squadron has paused all rappel and ropes training following the death of Tech Sgt. Ian Patterson at the Alamodome last week, the Nellis Air Force Base told KSAT.

The squadron announced the pause until further notice. Demonstrations will also be paused.

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Patterson died Oct. 17 after falling while rappelling from the Alamodome ceiling during a pregame ceremony before the University of Texas at San Antonio’s football game against Navy.

The fall happened just before 7 p.m. during UTSA’s Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans night.

UTSA staff surrounded him as medical personnel worked to save his life. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The fall remains under investigation.

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Patterson, was a Tactical Air Control Party instructor assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio.

He was from Fort Stewart, Georgia, and served in the Air Force for 15 years. Patterson was named the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year at the Headquarters Air Force level in 2022.

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