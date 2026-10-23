Bexar County sees increase in early voting turnout compared to 2022 midterm

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County is seeing a sharp increase in early voting turnout compared with the last midterm election, with more than 176,000 people casting ballots in person during the first four days of early voting.

That is more than 51,000 additional voters compared with the first four days of early voting in the 2022 midterm election, when more than 125,000 people voted in person. The increase amounts to about 40%.

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The higher turnout comes during an early voting period that has already seen several issues, including delays tied to online registrations before early voting began and missing measures on some Bexar County ballots.

On Tuesday, KSAT reported one polling site in Leon Valley had lines with waits of up to two hours.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew said that location was experiencing scanner issues and that technicians would be at polling locations moving forward.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Voters must be in line by 6 p.m. to cast a ballot.

Bexar County voters can check polling locations and wait times on the county elections website, or click here.

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The tool can help voters find a nearby site or choose a location with a shorter wait, including for those planning to vote during a lunch break.

Early voting continues through the weekend. Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Next week, early voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

While turnout is running well ahead of the last midterm, it remains below the pace set during the 2024 presidential election.

Bexar County’s first four days of in-person early voting are about 15,000 voters short of the same period in 2024.

Voters still have another week of early voting before Election Day on Nov. 3.