Cibolo Animal Services hosts first shelter adoption event with waived fees

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo Animal Services is hosting its first adoption event at the shelter this weekend, giving families a chance to meet adorable animals whose fees have already been covered by a donor.

The Pokémon-themed event features 10 adoptable dogs and 10 cats looking for homes.

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Officers also created trading cards for each four-legged friend so children can collect them while learning more about the pets available for adoption.

Janette Wilson, Cibolo’s animal services manager, said the animals are ready to go home with new families.

“They are vaccinated with their distemper, parvo, Bordetella, and rabies vaccine, spayed and neutered,” Wilson said. “They’ve been heartworm tested, dewormed, prevention, all that great stuff.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the shelter on 108 Cibolo Drive #300, next to the city’s Public Works Department.

For visitors who aren’t ready for the commitment, the shelter will also offer coloring pages featuring the adoptable dogs, along with giveaways and gift bags.

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