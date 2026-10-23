Kerr County flood survivors await aid as appeal deadline nears

KERRVILLE, Texas – Survivors of flooding in Kerr County are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to appeal FEMA’s denial of federal disaster aid before Wednesday, Oct. 28, saying help has been far scarcer than after last year’s deadly Hill Country floods.

Rebuild, a natural disaster aid group, led a tour of flood-damaged homes in the county where 433 homes were destroyed or severely damaged. Survivors and the group said aid from organizations, donors and the federal and state governments has been drastically less than after the 2025 floods.

FEMA denied the state’s request for federal aid Sept. 28, according to a letter to Abbott.

Liz Ayala showed KSAT the Kerrville home where she grew up.

Her parents, brother and aunt fled as floodwaters rose from a nearby creek. The house was stripped down to its studs.

Liz Ayala showed KSAT the Kerrville home where she grew up. (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.)

Rebuild, a natural disaster aid group, led a tour of flood-damaged homes in the county where 433 homes were destroyed or severely damaged. (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings)

Liz Ayala showed KSAT the Kerrville home where she grew up. Her parents, brother and aunt fled as floodwaters rose from a nearby creek. The house was stripped down to its studs. (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.)

“They both don’t work, my mom’s deaf, my parents are disabled, they’re older,” Ayala said. “They don’t know who to go through.”

Liz Ayala showed KSAT the Kerrville home where she grew up. Her parents, brother and aunt fled as floodwaters rose from a nearby creek. The house was stripped down to its studs. (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.)

Liz Ayala showed KSAT the Kerrville home where she grew up. Her parents, brother and aunt fled as floodwaters rose from a nearby creek. The house was stripped down to its studs. (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.)

Aurelio Zapata, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ayala’s parents, has been making repairs and clearing debris for neighbors.

He said the government’s response to their plea for help has been ‘disappointing’.

Aurelio Zapata, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ayala’s parents, has been making repairs and clearing debris for neighbors. (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.)

Aurelio Zapata, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ayala’s parents, has been making repairs and clearing debris for neighbors. (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.)

“They’re saying there’s not enough damage,” Zapata said. “I mean, you go in my house, I’ve got six feet of damage in there.”

Ayala said neighbors are relying on one another. “That’s really all we depend on is ourselves, our community,” she said. “The government is not helping like we thought they would.”

Abbott’s office said last week the state had requested tax relief for flood victims in dozens of counties.

Survivors are hoping the governor appeals FEMA’s decision by Wednesday or that the state releases more money from the community fund.