Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash Thursday night on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the collision just before 11 p.m. on Northwest Loop 410 and Evers Road.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s injured after colliding with another vehicle.

He was treated for his injuries and taken to a hospital in “stable condition,” according to police.

After investigating the scene, police learned the man was reportedly driving at a “high rate of speed” before crashing into the other vehicle and flying off his motorcycle.

At this time, it’s unclear if the other driver was injured.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article once more information is available.

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