1 dead, another hospitalized after house fire on Northeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a house fire early Friday on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio fire officials.

Fire crews were called shortly after midnight to a home in the 200 block of Blakeley Drive, near Rittiman Road and Austin Highway.

While on scene, firefighters rescued one person and a pet from the home, but a second person did not survive, SAFD said.

The person who was rescued was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Investigators said the inside of the home was severely damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the San Antonio Fire Department’s arson team.

Additional information about the victims has not yet been released.

Firefighters are reminding residents to check smoke alarms every month and set a phone reminder to do so. Smoke alarms should be installed on the ceiling in every room, especially bedrooms.

Residents who need help getting a smoke alarm can call 311 in San Antonio. Some fire stations provide smoke alarms and can install them for free.

READ ALSO: