Pickup Lines: From chisme to community, how San Antonio’s ’210 La Chismosa’ turned gossip into a platform for good

SAN ANTONIO – Cecilia Chavez has earned a reputation as San Antonio’s unofficial queen of gossip. But the woman behind the popular Facebook group “210 La Chismosa” says there’s much more to her story than chisme.

With more than 224,000 Facebook followers, Chavez has turned a love of conversation into a platform for sharing information, raising awareness and helping people in need.

During an appearance on “Pickup Lines” with KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga, Chavez shared how her upbringing, personal struggles and an unimaginable family tragedy helped shape her mission.

Growing up on San Antonio’s South and West sides, Chavez was surrounded by strong Latina women. She also experienced hearing loss in one ear after contracting measles as a child.

Her determination was tested years later when a dispute over high school football eligibility threatened her son’s opportunity to play. After an unsuccessful appeal, Chavez moved her family to a Native American reservation in Nevada, where her husband had tribal ties.

Her sons ultimately played football, and one earned a scholarship.

Chavez’s social media journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic when she uploaded a Zoom conversation featuring herself, her mother and her aunt.

“COVID hit and social media was really big. So I uploaded a Zoom meeting between me, my mom and my aunt and we were all gossiping and it just took off,” Chavez said.

What started as family chisme grew into a demanding online community.

“You wake up to it, you go to sleep to it,” Chavez said, describing the round-the-clock responsibility of managing the Facebook group.

But behind her outspoken personality is profound heartbreak.

Chavez’s son, Jose, was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2024. She says helping others through her platform has given her renewed purpose.

“It filled a void. It did. It definitely did,” Chavez said. “I want to help. I want to be there for people.”

Her group recently helped flood victims on San Antonio’s Southwest Side, and she hopes to eventually open a community resource center.

Chavez also says she values her independence, even if it means turning down sponsorship opportunities.

For this self-proclaimed chismosa, sharing information isn’t just about gossip. It’s about making a difference.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Cecilia Chavez in the video player above.

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Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.