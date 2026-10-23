San Antonio man facing four different charges including murder has all cases dismissed

SAPD investigates shooting in the 3300 block of Bob Billa Street on August 30, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man charged in the murder of a 61-year-old man back in 2023 had his charges dismissed on Tuesday.

Tristan Lerma was 18 when he was charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Molina.

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According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Lerma and an unnamed juvenile suspect were accused of shooting at a home on Aug. 30, 2023, in the 3300 block of Bob Billa Street.

Molina’s grandson told investigators that he was the intended target.

The grandson told police that he saw two people get out of a vehicle and fire shots. Molina heard the gunfire, went outside and was shot multiple times.

Lerma was also facing other charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct for two other incidents unrelated to the murder.

According to court records, on Monday, the state asked for a continuance or reset in the case, and the judge denied the motion. The next day, all charges were dismissed due to further investigation.

KSAT 12 reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for a statement regarding the dismissal and whether they would refile the case in the future; we are awaiting a response.

As of right now, Lerma is still facing misdemeanor charges for evading arrest back in 2023.

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