Senior TDCJ officer arrested on DWI suspicion, quits job, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas prison officer was arrested on the East Side last week on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

According to a San Antonio Police Department blood draw warrant, Charlene Victoria Hendricks, 24, performed poorly on sobriety tests after getting stopped while driving near the 300 block of Roland Avenue.

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During the test, Hendricks told the officer, “I’m cool, no drink. I work with TDCJ and work long hours.”

Hendricks was arrested and booked on Oct. 16.

On Friday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to KSAT that Hendricks was hired to work as a senior correctional officer on Aug. 19.

Hendricks quit her job at TDCJ on Thursday, a spokesperson for the prison said. She worked at the prison for less than two months.

The warrant states a witness saw and recorded Hendricks asleep behind the wheel. An officer said they approached Hendricks and smelled alcohol coming from her breath.

The officer conducting the sobriety test noted Hendricks was slurring her words and was swaying side to side. The officer also noted an open container in the vehicle but did not specify what was inside.

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