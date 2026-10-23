Tejano star Michael Salgado announces return, set to perform at Muertos Fest weeks after suffering stroke

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano music star Michael Salgado will take the stage this weekend for Muertos Fest, just weeks after suffering a stroke while performing in Arizona.

In a Thursday Facebook post, Salgado said he reviewed his test results with his medical team and decided to move forward with three scheduled performances to close out October. He had initially planned to postpone his shows after the stroke.

Salgado said he has been under close medical monitoring and has undergone extensive testing since the stroke.

“While I am grateful to be able to return to the stage for these special events, I will continue taking some weeks off in the months ahead to focus on my health, recovery, and overall well-being,” the post read.

Salgado thanked his family, friends and fans for their continued prayers and support.

He is scheduled to perform at Muertos Fest at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

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