TxDOT: US Highway 281, Loop 1604 interchange closing this weekend for bridge widening Closures start at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the North Side can expect to see road closures this weekend due to construction at the U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604 interchange.
Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, both northbound and southbound U.S. Highway 281 main lanes and frontage roads at Loop 1604 will be closed.
In a
Facebook post, the Texas Department of Transportation said the closures will allow crews to continue bridge widening work as part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.
Drivers are asked to follow posted detours and plan ahead. Real-time road conditions are available at
DriveTexas.org or on the DriveTexas app.
All work is weather permitting and subject to change.
Drivers on the North Side can expect to see road closures this weekend due to construction at the U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604 interchange. Read also:
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
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