WATCH: SAPD bodycam video shows 10 officers shooting at armed suspect outside bar west of downtown

Editor's note: The body camera video in this story shows San Antonio Police Department officers shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is advised.

SAN ANTONIO – Body camera footage released Friday shows 10 San Antonio Police Department officers shooting at an armed suspect outside a bar.

The 3-minute video depicts the Sept. 25 shooting west of downtown. According to police, officers initially responded around 8 p.m. to a convenience store in the 500 block of Ruiz Street for a report of a man with a shotgun inside a bag.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, Michael Angel Roque, 29, sitting a block away.

The video starts with officers speaking with Roque, then asking him to stand so they can detain him. Roque is seen pulling away from officers and running with his bag.

Officers gave commands for Roque to drop the bag, repeatedly yelling to “put it down,” but police said he did not comply.

The video cuts to show Roque in a nearby bar parking lot. Police said several customer vehicles were in the lot, and more officers were requested.

While standing near the bar entrance, Roque “held the bag in a manner indicating he was holding and pointing a shotgun,” police said in a narrated version of the body camera video.

Police said officers also saw the handle of the gun.

For around 20 minutes, officers used a speaker to communicate with Roque.

“Mike, we’re here to help you out Mike,” an officer says in the video. “I understand that you have trouble seeing, OK, we aren’t saying you did anything Mike.”

In the narrated video, police said officers deployed “less-than-lethal bean bag ammunition” toward Roque.

Roque racked the slide of his shotgun, according to police. Ten officers then fired their weapons, yelling repeatedly at Roque to “drop the gun.”

The video shows Roque laying in the parking lot after he was struck several times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

On the night of the shooting, witnesses and people in the area told KSAT that Roque had stabbed a woman earlier that week.

The woman who was injured in the alleged stabbing spoke to KSAT, saying Roque told officers to “put your guns down or you’re going to kill me.”

Ten officers were involved in the shooting, according to SAPD:

Officer L. Prior #1233, Probationary: 3 months

Officer E. Leal #0937, 1 year of service

Officer A. Mallak #0320, 1 year of service

Officer A. Flores #1441, 2 years of service

Officer D. Pesina #0351, 3 years of service

Officer D. Schramm #1715, 5 years of service

Officer H. Scorey #1696, 6 years of service

Officer R. Rodriguez #0997, 7 years of service

Officer J. Munoz #1726, 8 years of service

Sgt. Solchenberger #3247, 9.5 years of service

All 10 were placed on administrative duty until further notice. The SAPD shooting team and internal affairs unit are conducting separate but concurrent investigations.

SAPD said the shooting was also forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: