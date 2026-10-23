Woman accused of transporting dogs in connection with animal cruelty case at Southeast Side home, ACS says

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SAN ANTONIO – A 71-year-old woman was arrested in connection with last week’s animal cruelty seizure on the Southeast Side, according to Animal Care Services.

The woman, who ACS refused to identify, was arrested earlier this week on outstanding animal-related warrants at a second property where she was transporting dogs.

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ACS initially said at least 12 dogs were rescued last week from the home on Holly Hill Drive. On Thursday, they said investigators brought in an additional 29 dogs and a pig from the home, bringing the total number of animals found in the case to 45.

>> READ MORE: At least 12 dogs rescued from living in ‘unsanitary conditions’ at Southeast Side home, ACS says

ACS officials said the animals were kept in inhumane conditions. One property had an abandoned mobile home, rusted crates and tools, along with an accumulation of feces and urine.

Many of the animals had mange and other conditions. They will stay in ACS custody until a judicial custody hearing, which is expected within the next 10 days.

ACS said the dogs’ conditions ranged from mild to severe and included kennel cough, apparent lethargy and malnourishment. The dogs ranged in age from 1 year old to an 18-year-old Chihuahua.

ACS had worked with the owner for years after repeated complaints, and said the owner had come into compliance in the past.

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