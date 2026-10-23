Your guide to celebrating Día de los Muertos at Muertos Fest 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Honor and celebrate loved ones who have passed during Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s official Día de los Muertos celebration.

The free, family-friendly festival returns to Hemisfair from Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25, with live entertainment, cultural traditions, local artists and activities for all ages.

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Here’s what to know before you go.

Festival hours

Muertos Fest is free and open to the public. The festival will run during the following hours:

Friday, Oct. 23: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Noon-9 p.m.

Altars honoring loved ones

More than 80 handcrafted altars will be on display throughout the festival.

Families, schools, organizations and artists created the displays to honor loved ones who have passed away.

The altars are a central part of Día de los Muertos, a tradition that celebrates the lives and memories of deceased family members and friends.

Processions through Hemisfair

Two processions are planned during the festival.

The first will begin Saturday at 7 p.m., followed by a second procession Sunday at 3 p.m.

Live music across three stages

Music will fill Hemisfair throughout the weekend, with bands and singers performing across multiple stages.

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Grupo Metal, featuring Chris Pérez, headlines Saturday night. Tejano musician Michael Salgado closes the festival Sunday.

Organizers said Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs will pay tribute to Texas Tornadoes musician Augie Meyers, the San Antonio musician who died earlier this year.

Other performers include:

Girl in a Coma

Los Carnales

El Dusty y Los Homies

Vanita Leo

Santiago Jiménez Jr.

Campanas de América

Mariachi Las Alteñas

Guadalupe Dance Company

Art activities for kids

Muertos Fest will offer hands-on workshops inspired by the art, culture and traditions of Día de los Muertos.

At ¡Que vivan los Muertos!, visitors can participate in workshops throughout the weekend:

Saturday, Oct. 24: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Noon-5 p.m.

Kids can also get creative through hands-on art workshops while learning about the traditions and meaning behind Día de los Muertos.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Noon-5 p.m.

Shop the Muertos Mercado

Visitors can browse the Muertos Mercado, featuring art and handmade goods from more than 80 local artists and makers.

The market offers an opportunity to discover local creations and support artists while celebrating the holiday.

Sensory-friendly hours

Muertos Fest will offer sensory-friendly hours Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. for visitors who may prefer a different festival experience.

Parking and transportation

Parking is expected to be limited, so organizers recommend planning transportation before arriving.

Visitors are encouraged to carpool, use rideshare services or take VIA Metropolitan Transit to the festival.

Click here for a list of nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio. More information on Muertos Fest can be found by clicking here.

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