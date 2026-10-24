6 human trafficking victims rescued from massage parlors on Northeast Side, DPS says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Three massage parlors on the Northeast Side are under investigation by a state agency for allegations of human trafficking.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three businesses, located in the Live Oak and Universal City areas, were searched on Thursday. The parlors were not named in the news release.

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Six women aged from their late 30s to 50s were rescued, DPS said.

Investigators with DPS believe the parlors engaged in human trafficking.

However, the release said there were no arrests made during the search. The investigation remains ongoing.

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