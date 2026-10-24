Driver arrested on DWI suspicion after crash on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and a passenger was injured after a crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:28 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Laredo and Trinity Street.

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Police said the driver of an SUV ran a red light and struck a Dodge Challenger.

A 31-year-old passenger in the SUV was transported to a hospital with injuries. The driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI, police said.

There were no injuries reported in the Dodge Challenger, according to police.

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