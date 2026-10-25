2 hospitalized after rollover crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Hildebrand Avenue near Brackenridge Drive.

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Police said it is unclear what caused the vehicle to roll over. The road was temporarily closed while crews worked at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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