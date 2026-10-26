15-year-old hit by vehicle in Converse with no sidewalk; driver cites sun glare, police say The teenage girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sun glare cited after driver hits teen walking on Converse road with no sidewalk (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.) CONVERSE, Texas – A driver told police that sun glare limited his visibility before he struck a 15-year-old girl from behind on Monday morning on a Converse roadway that has no sidewalk, according to the Converse Police Department.
The girl was walking along the road near Canterbury Lane and Kerry Brook Drive when she was hit, Converse PD said. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver stayed at the scene and told officers the glare reduced his ability to see, police said.
No arrest was made, and no citation was issued.
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Amanda Moreno is a digital journalist who joined KSAT 12 News in the fall of 2026. A San Antonio native, she graduated with a journalism degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.
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