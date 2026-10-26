15-year-old hit by vehicle in Converse with no sidewalk; driver cites sun glare, police say

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Sun glare cited after driver hits teen walking on Converse road with no sidewalk

CONVERSE, Texas – A driver told police that sun glare limited his visibility before he struck a 15-year-old girl from behind on Monday morning on a Converse roadway that has no sidewalk, according to the Converse Police Department.

The girl was walking along the road near Canterbury Lane and Kerry Brook Drive when she was hit, Converse PD said. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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The driver stayed at the scene and told officers the glare reduced his ability to see, police said.

No arrest was made, and no citation was issued.

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