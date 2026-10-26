BCSO searching for 3 people who fled traffic stop on far West Side

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Oct. 26, 2026, near Stevens Parkway and Potranco Road.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A heavy law enforcement presence has been established on the far West Side after three people fled a traffic stop, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop Monday morning near Stevens Parkway and Potranco Road.

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All three people fled on foot and were last seen wearing black clothing, BCSO said. Deputies and partnering agencies have established a perimeter and are actively searching the area.

As a precaution, Langley Elementary School and Bernal Middle School were placed on secure status due to the nearby activity, according to Northside Independent School District spokesperson Barry Perez.

Northside ISD police are on campus at both schools, he said.

There is no immediate threat to the public, BCSO said. Residents are encouraged to keep their doors locked, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or BCSO at 210-335-6000.

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