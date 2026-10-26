Crime Stoppers seeks tips in 2024 stabbing death of woman on Northwest Side Regina Meyer Martinez was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Feb. 2024 Regina Meyer Martinez, 47. SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking tips in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in 2024 on the Northwest Side.
Regina Meyer Martinez, 47, was found dead Feb. 22, 2024, behind apartments in a wooded area in the 2500 block of Babcock Road.
Martinez was found near a homeless camp, according to police.
San Antonio police said Martinez had multiple stab wounds.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.
Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
Vehicle damage isn't necessarily the costliest part of a crash Vehicle damage isn't necessarily the costliest part of a crash "He Was Such a Light": A Mother's Ofrenda for Her Son "He Was Such a Light": A Mother's Ofrenda for Her Son Shots fired after pursuit on West side of San Antonio Shots fired after pursuit on West side of San Antonio Two women charged after dogs found dead in moving truck Two women charged after dogs found dead in moving truck Talarico, Paxton trade blows ahead of midterm elections Talarico, Paxton trade blows ahead of midterm elections 10 SAPD Officers Fired at Him. He Survived. 10 SAPD Officers Fired at Him. He Survived. San Antonio Could Log Under 100 Homicides for the First Time Since 2015 San Antonio Could Log Under 100 Homicides for the First Time Since 2015 Texas students receiving unsolicited mail from alleged transgender organization Texas students receiving unsolicited mail from alleged transgender organization Hildebrand and McCullough to be impacted by pipe replacement Hildebrand and McCullough to be impacted by pipe replacement Bexar County voters claim voting machines switched or removed selections Bexar County voters claim voting machines switched or removed selections Michael Salgado to perform at Muertos Fest Michael Salgado to perform at Muertos Fest Nonprofit helps survivors of domestic violence escape abusers Nonprofit helps survivors of domestic violence escape abusers ‘Lung cancer can happen to anyone,’ says nonsmoker survivor ‘Lung cancer can happen to anyone,’ says nonsmoker survivor Boring Company machine arrives at Morgan’s Inclusion Campus Boring Company machine arrives at Morgan’s Inclusion Campus Stephen Hubbard's sister speaks after release from Russian custody Stephen Hubbard's sister speaks after release from Russian custody San Antonio man recalls violent attack while riding VIA bus San Antonio man recalls violent attack while riding VIA bus Who from KSAT could win Dancing with the Stars? Who from KSAT could win Dancing with the Stars? Go Behind the Kitchen Door: Two Restaurants Shut Down Go Behind the Kitchen Door: Two Restaurants Shut Down South side man burns ashes of dead child South side man burns ashes of dead child Emissions testing starts Nov. 1 Emissions testing starts Nov. 1 Previous video Next video