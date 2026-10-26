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Crime Stoppers seeks tips in 2024 stabbing death of woman on Northwest Side

Regina Meyer Martinez was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Feb. 2024

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Regina Meyer Martinez, 47.

SAN ANTONIOCrime Stoppers is seeking tips in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in 2024 on the Northwest Side.

Regina Meyer Martinez, 47, was found dead Feb. 22, 2024, behind apartments in a wooded area in the 2500 block of Babcock Road.

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Martinez was found near a homeless camp, according to police.

San Antonio police said Martinez had multiple stab wounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

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