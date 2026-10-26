Crime Stoppers seeks tips in 2024 stabbing death of woman on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking tips in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in 2024 on the Northwest Side.

Regina Meyer Martinez, 47, was found dead Feb. 22, 2024, behind apartments in a wooded area in the 2500 block of Babcock Road.

Recommended Videos

Martinez was found near a homeless camp, according to police.

San Antonio police said Martinez had multiple stab wounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: