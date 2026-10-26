Hundreds of purses gifted to nonprofit who helps survivors of domestic abuse

SAN ANTONIO – The annual Love Purse luncheon happened Friday, where city leaders, advocates and survivors of domestic violence gathered for a conversation regarding the resources available for people needing to escape an abuser.

Love Purse is an organization that has collected and donated more than 20,000 purses in the form of escape bags to survivors leaving their abusers all over the world, including 15 different countries.

The bags are filled with emergency essentials, and from Friday’s luncheon alone, people donated 46 filled purses, in addition to 200 purses being gifted from a California company.

The peace initiative, which also works closely with Love Purse, received a $2,000 donation from Allstate to continue its work helping survivors in the community.

No description found

During the luncheon, KSAT anchor Japhanie Gray moderated a conversation that included the following important topics:

• Recognizing domestic violence and its effects

• Safety, support and empowerment

• Financial education and economic independence

• Career development and local community action

Read also: