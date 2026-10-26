Long lines at polls not deterring Bexar County voters in 2nd week of early voting

SAN ANTONIO – Long lines at the polls for early voting only seem to be energizing some Bexar County voters.

According to the Bexar County Elections Department, more than 284,000 voters cast ballots during the first week of early voting.

On Monday morning, voters were back at it by the dozens.

A new feature on the elections website, which updates in real time, showed the wait at some polling places exceeded one hour.

>> What to know about early voting in Bexar County for Nov. 3 midterm election

One of those locations was the Great Northwest Library, where Michelle Salinas and dozens of people patiently stood in line.

“It doesn’t matter,” she said in response to the expected wait time. “Does it affect me? Yes, but it is what it is.”

For Salinas, this was the second attempt to vote.

She showed up at that location last week but had to leave before voting in order to go to work.

For Devon Setliff, the entire experience was a first.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever voted. It’s the first time I’ve ever wanted to vote,” he said.

Setliff cast his ballot last week but returned Monday to use the library’s services.

He says his first experience with voting lasted about 45 minutes, a small price to pay.

“I feel like this is an important time in our lives where we need to do that because, you know, some changes need to happen,” Setliff said.

After several decades of taking part in elections, Raymond Nunez arrived at the polls well-prepared for the wait as well as what was on the ballot.

He said he studied the candidates and issues ahead of time.

“Get here early,” Nunez said, discussing his strategy. “Know who you’re voting for.”

When it comes to where to vote and how long it might take, the Bexar County Elections Department’s website offers information in an interactive style.

A map showing locations and real-world wait times is available at the link here.

Early voting is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. every day this week through Friday.

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