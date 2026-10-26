Man who killed childhood friend in 2024 shooting sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man will spend three decades in prison after he killed his lifelong friend in an April 2024 shooting, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, the district attorney’s office said Daniel Hernandez Jr. was sentenced for the murder of Ricky De Los Santos, 18.

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Hernandez shot De Los Santos with an AK-47-style rifle over a pair of shoes. KSAT reported Hernandez met up with De Los Santos in the 2000 block of South Loop 1604 eastbound for a shoe deal.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and spoke with De Los Santos during his final moments alive. He told deputies Hernandez shot him.

De Los Santos died later that night.

Through further investigation, authorities learned that Hernandez and De Los Santos had been close friends. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the two had known each other since they were children.

More of this story on KSAT: