Parents of victim in Metzger MS stabbing speak out seeking justice for their son

SAN ANTONIO – In September, an 11-year-old girl allegedly stabbed another student at Metzger Middle School in Judson Independent School District.

Immediately after the stabbing, she was arrested and has since appeared before a judge several times.

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In court, family members of the girl told the judge she had been bullied.

But the parents of the young boy who was stabbed said the bully was not their son.

“We just wanted our son’s name cleared because it makes it seem like he’s the one that’s bullying,” the victim’s father said. ”He’s been the victim of bullying since the fifth grade.”

The parents, who asked not to be identified, said they dropped their son off at school on the morning of the stabbing and shortly after received a call that he had been stabbed.

“I go to the nurse’s office, and I see him sitting on the chair, like just bleeding. I was like, ‘What happened?’” his mother said.

According to his dad, his son told him the school was conducting a lockdown drill, and just before it ended, he told his classmate — the girl accused of stabbing him — “to be quiet before we get in trouble.”

“He says the next thing he knows is that he feels like something warm on his back and he looks back and he sees her with the knife in her hand, and he gets up to try to get away from her, but he collapses on the ground and loses conscience for a brief moment,” his father said. “When he comes back, she stabs him in the front, and shortly after that, the officer came in and tackled her down.

The father said in court they learned an officer had to pull their weapon on the girl.

He said his son was stabbed four times.

“He was stabbed on his back, like once on each side, once on (the right) side, on the left side, and once on the back, in the center, and right below his abdomen,” the father said.

The boy’s parents said thankfully there was no internal bleeding and he needed 11 stitches. Their son is recovering and has returned to school, but he is still shaken.

“He doesn’t come home with the same fire he used to come home (with),” the parents said. ”He still has nightmares, and you know I told him it’s OK; you know mommy and daddy are here.”

The parents said they do not harbor any hate or evil towards the girl and express compassion for her, but said she needs to face the consequences for attacking their son.

“We hope she gets all the help she needs, but we’re seeking justice for our son,” the father said.

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