San Antonio Public Library 'Learn' program helps voters, residents navigate technology

SAN ANTONIO – More than 284,000 Bexar County voters cast their ballots during the first week of early voting. With races spanning from the federal level to local school districts, midterm elections can feel overwhelming, and some voters have even reported issues while trying to cast their ballots.

Resources are available to help voters prepare before they head to the polls.

KSAT has compiled everything voters need to know about the midterms online, including what’s on the ballot, where to vote and what to bring to the polling place.

San Antonio Public Library offers free resources

For voters who want to do additional research, San Antonio Public Libraries offer free drop-in computer access. Central Public Library in downtown San Antonio is one location where staff can assist with a variety of needs.

“People just can come try it out and see how they like it,” said Michelle Rickman, adult education program analyst with San Antonio Public Library. ”We do want people to get their library cards, and that helps them get on the computer, but anyone’s welcome to come to the library and learn with our teachers.”

Rickman said visitors are welcome whether or not they have a library card. Staff can help with tasks such as building a resume or navigating new software.

The library’s “Learn” program is an adult education initiative that offers individualized support and computer training. The program is available at six San Antonio Public Library locations, including Central, Memorial, Westfall, Bazan, Las Palmas and Denver Heights branches.

Early voting ends on Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

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