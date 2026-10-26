SAPD to provide update on shooting involving an officer

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the West Side is under investigation as San Antonio police confirmed it involved at least one of it’s officers.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A crashed vehicle at a scene where SAPD says there was a shooting involving an officer on Oct. 25, 2026. (KSAT)

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

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