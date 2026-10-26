SAPD to provide update on shooting involving an officer
KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the West Side is under investigation as San Antonio police confirmed it involved at least one of it’s officers.
KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.
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About the Authors
Pachatta Pope joined KSAT as a news producer in 2021. She is a San Antonio native and a graduate of UTSA.