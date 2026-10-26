Social work degrees could be hit by proposed federal loan limits, association says

SAN ANTONIO – Students pursuing social work degrees could face limits on federal student loans under a new rule from the U.S. Department of Education.

The department wants to limit federal loans for students who earn less than those without a degree. Nothing is final, but social work, which often requires a master’s degree, could be affected.

Will Francis, executive director of the National Association of Social Workers in the Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana Chapter, said the profession is needed now more than ever.

“Social workers sort of serve as that glue between the different community systems that allow folks to be healthy and happy,” Francis said.

Social workers can be found in schools advocating for children and in hospitals, where they may help families navigate mental health or treatment options.

“We’re really worried by these new rules,” Francis said. “Cutting in half the amount of dollars that folks in the social workspace can access as loans is pretty devastating.”

State data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows almost 8,000 social workers were needed to meet demand in 2022. By 2036, that number jumps to more than 18,000.

“If we’re limiting the amount of dollars folks can access through loan repayment, or if we really devaluing social work as a profession, we could see that gap be even larger and Texas could fall behind all the rest of the other states,” Francis said.

UTSA, Trinity University, the University of the Incarnate Word and Our Lady of the Lake University were contacted over several weeks, and none would go on the record about how the change could affect students or the social work workforce.

Ali Fletcher, a UIW student, said earlier this month she was concerned about the proposal.

“I feel as if that is a huge blow to pretty much half of the population, honestly, in America,” Fletcher said.

A recent article from the National College Attainment Network said students should expect fewer disruptions to undergraduate programs, but master’s programs could see more of an impact.

The federal government said it is looking to propose an earnings test next summer, which would go into effect by 2029, saying in part, “If a program cannot show that it leaves its graduates financially better off than if they had never enrolled, it should not be underwritten by federal taxpayers.”

Francis acknowledged that starting salaries can be low, but said the job is crucial.

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