SUV crashes into home on San Antonio’s West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized after a vehicle slammed into a house Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. near Village Parkway and Wood Bow on the city’s West Side.

According to SAFD, the person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if they were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Arunima Jaiswal, a resident of the home, said she was in the middle of a meeting when she heard a loud crash. Her mom came into the room and told her to come outside for an emergency.

“I came out and was shocked to see the garage just completely destroyed,” Jaiswal said.

Photos from the scene show a silver SUV in the driveway with heavy damage to its rear and passenger sides. The vehicle appears to have struck the front of the house, tearing through the garage and leaving the roofline and exterior wall damaged.

Jaiswal said she was lucky her and her mother were in areas toward the back of their home when the crash occurred.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: