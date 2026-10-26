VIA Green Line construction continues on San Pedro

SAN ANTONIO – Road closures tied to construction of VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Green Line continue to affect drivers on the North Side and in Southtown, as it continues to aim for an April 2028 completion.

The project has brought ongoing traffic changes along San Pedro Avenue and nearby streets as crews work on the future transit line. For some residents, the disruption has been frustrating, especially when visible progress appears slow.

In August, Southtown resident Anthony Carlisle said construction was affecting daily life outside his home.

“One of the first things that we walk into is the porta potty sitting right basically outside our front door,” Carlisle said at the time, also expressing frustration about late-night construction.

That portable toilet has since returned, and Carlisle said overnight construction has been reduced. However, he said he has not seen much progress in the past couple of weeks and is concerned about whether VIA can complete the project on time.

VIA told KSAT in July that it is working simultaneously in several areas in order to be as efficient as possible.

To view construction updates along your commute and in your community, visit VIA’s website.

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