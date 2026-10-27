President Trump’s planned Corpus Christi rally draws mixed reaction from Texas voters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Texas on Tuesday — one week until Election Day.

According to the Republican National Committee, Trump will take the stage at the Port of Corpus Christi at 2 p.m.

His visit to Corpus Christi replaces a previously scheduled appearance in Waco, and is the third Texas stop in October for the midterm elections.

Trump was in San Antonio earlier this month, urging voters to back Republican candidates in closely watched races.

Ahead of the rally off the coast, voters shared sharply different views about the president and his visit.

“I think it’s a good thing. I think he’s doing a great job for the country,” said Ismael, a Texas voter. “If people don’t see it that way, they don’t have any business being in America. You want to raise a flag, raise the American flag. Stand up for America, embrace America, love America.”

Another voter, Liz, said she has no interest in attending.

“What he does is anything he wants, and not what we want,” she said. “I want a president that represents the people, and he’s not something I would go see.”

The visit is expected to help build support for Republican Eric Flores, who has Trump’s endorsement and is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in Texas’ 34th Congressional District. The district stretches from Brownsville to Corpus Christi.

It remains unclear who will join Trump on stage.

The Texas U.S. Senate race could also be a focus. During his San Antonio visit earlier this month, Trump urged voters to support Republican Ken Paxton, who faces Democrat James Talarico.

Gates are scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m., with the rally beginning at 12:30 p.m.

After the Corpus Christi event, the president is scheduled to travel to Lubbock for another rally later that evening.

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